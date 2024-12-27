Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Bolsters Presence with Strategic Stake in Star Cement

UltraTech Cement is set to acquire an 8.69% minority stake in Star Cement from the Chamaria family for up to Rs 851 crore. This strategic move follows UltraTech’s acquisition of India Cements and aims to reinforce its market position amid strong competition from Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:35 IST
UltraTech Cement Bolsters Presence with Strategic Stake in Star Cement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, UltraTech Cement is poised to acquire an 8.69% minority stake in Star Cement, purchasing shares from the Meghalaya-based company's promoter, the Chamaria family, for up to Rs 851 crore. The transaction is part of UltraTech's expansion strategy in a bid to reinforce its market dominance.

This acquisition follows the recent securing of a controlling interest in India Cements by the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary. The company is aggressively expanding its reach and capacity amidst stiff competition from Adani Group's Ambuja Cement, a major industry player.

Star Cement, noted for its dominance in north-eastern India, recently unveiled plans to expand its capacity with a two-million-ton greenfield plant in Assam, aiming for a 15 MTPA capacity in the future. With UltraTech's strategic investment, the cement giant continues to strengthen its foothold in the growing Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024