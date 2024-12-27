UltraTech Cement Bolsters Presence with Strategic Stake in Star Cement

In a strategic move, UltraTech Cement is poised to acquire an 8.69% minority stake in Star Cement, purchasing shares from the Meghalaya-based company's promoter, the Chamaria family, for up to Rs 851 crore. The transaction is part of UltraTech's expansion strategy in a bid to reinforce its market dominance.

This acquisition follows the recent securing of a controlling interest in India Cements by the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary. The company is aggressively expanding its reach and capacity amidst stiff competition from Adani Group's Ambuja Cement, a major industry player.

Star Cement, noted for its dominance in north-eastern India, recently unveiled plans to expand its capacity with a two-million-ton greenfield plant in Assam, aiming for a 15 MTPA capacity in the future. With UltraTech's strategic investment, the cement giant continues to strengthen its foothold in the growing Indian market.

