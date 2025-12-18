Parth Jindal Takes the Helm: A New Chapter for India's Cement Industry

In a significant development for the Indian Cement Industry, Mr. Parth Jindal has been elected as the new President of the Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA). The appointment was confirmed at CMA's Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2025. Mr. Raghavpat Singhania steps in as the Vice President.

This leadership change is notable as both positions are now filled by members of the younger generation, bringing fresh energy and a progressive outlook to the Association. Mr. Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement Limited, is the youngest President in CMA's 60-year history, and he is poised to tackle pressing industry challenges with innovative strategies.

Mr. Jindal's agenda focuses on sustainable manufacturing practices and energy transition. He aims to engage with policymakers and stakeholders to advocate for policy changes that will keep the Indian Cement Industry globally competitive while supporting national development goals. Together with Dr. Singhania, they aspire to drive the sector towards greater sustainability and ensure that CMA plays a key role in shaping India's future infrastructure.