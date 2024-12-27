Left Menu

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Achieves Record-Breaking Altitude Change

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 set a Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change by an electric car. The journey spanned from Umling La in Leh Ladakh to Kuttanad, Kerala, showcasing the vehicle's resilience and advanced technology over 4,900 km of challenging terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 has entered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for achieving the greatest altitude change by an electric car. Organized by Hyundai Motor India Limited, the record-breaking feat was executed by Evo India over a 14-day journey.

The vehicle embarked from Umling La in Leh Ladakh, the highest drivable point in India, and concluded in Kuttanad, Kerala, representing an altitude shift of 5,802 meters. The 4,900 km expedition was marked by severe terrain and climate challenges, spotlighting the IONIQ 5's sturdiness and cutting-edge features.

Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, Mr. Unsoo Kim, commended the achievement as a nod to Hyundai's commitment towards innovation and sustainability. The IONIQ 5's successful record attempt showcases its exceptional engineering and positions it as a frontrunner in the electric mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

