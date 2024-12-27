Hyundai IONIQ 5 Achieves Record-Breaking Altitude Change

Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 has entered the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for achieving the greatest altitude change by an electric car. Organized by Hyundai Motor India Limited, the record-breaking feat was executed by Evo India over a 14-day journey.

The vehicle embarked from Umling La in Leh Ladakh, the highest drivable point in India, and concluded in Kuttanad, Kerala, representing an altitude shift of 5,802 meters. The 4,900 km expedition was marked by severe terrain and climate challenges, spotlighting the IONIQ 5's sturdiness and cutting-edge features.

Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited, Mr. Unsoo Kim, commended the achievement as a nod to Hyundai's commitment towards innovation and sustainability. The IONIQ 5's successful record attempt showcases its exceptional engineering and positions it as a frontrunner in the electric mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)