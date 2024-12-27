U.S. Dollar Rises Amid Global Market Shifts

The U.S. dollar is positioned for a near 7% annual gain, driven by expectations of continued robust U.S. growth, which will likely make the Federal Reserve wary of rate cuts into 2025. As of Friday, the dollar index showed a 0.08% increase at 108.16, marking a 2.2% monthly rise and potentially closing 2024 with a 6.6% uptick.

While the yen struggles with another year of losses, dropping 5.5% against the dollar this month and 11.8% for the year, the euro also remains weak. Traders expect the Bank of Japan's accommodative stance to persist, while the European Central Bank may continue rate cuts amid a slowing eurozone economy.

Economic policies proposed by President-elect Trump, including deregulation and tariff hikes, are viewed as pro-growth yet inflationary, influencing market dynamics. In the global stock market, the MSCI index was stable yet up 1.6% for the week, while U.S. Treasury yields rose amid heightened U.S. interest rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)