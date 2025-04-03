Trump's Trade Tariffs: A Global Economic Game Changer

The sweeping new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday have sparked a range of reactions from key trading partners, underscoring a reluctance to engage in a full-scale trade war. The tariffs, described by Trump as "reciprocal," range from 10% to 49% and are intended to counter decades-long foreign trade tactics towards the US.

Trump's declaration that "taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years" and his promises of bringing back jobs and factories frame the tariffs as both an economic necessity and a matter of national security. Despite these assertions, allies like the UK and Australia have expressed hopes for negotiation over retaliation, with sentiments echoed by the EU and other countries affected.

As reactions pour in globally, experts caution that the move could ignite an unnecessary trade war, with potentially limited benefits for the US. Analysts highlight a need for diplomacy over aggressive economic policies, emphasizing the risks such tariffs pose to international trade stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)