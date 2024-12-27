Tributes to a Transformative Leader: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Prominent figures from India's corporate sector, including billionaires Gautam Adani and Aditya Birla, paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his immense contribution to the country's economic reforms. Singh, revered as a key architect of India's economic liberalisation, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Gautam Adani highlighted Singh's pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms that opened India's economy to global markets. He described Singh as a leader whose quiet demeanor belied his powerful accomplishments. Meanwhile, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran praised Singh for his visionary outlook that projected India onto the global stage.

Other business leaders, including Reliance Group's Anil Ambani and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra, echoed similar sentiments, remembering Singh as a humble yet powerful force in Indian politics. They underscored his intellect, integrity, and service to the nation, qualities that continue to inspire future generations.

