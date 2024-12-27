Left Menu

Indian Markets See Modest Gains Amid Volatile Trading and Foreign Pressure

Indian stock markets closed with slight gains on Friday as Sensex and Nifty saw modest increases despite market volatility. Selling pressure from foreign investors has limited gains amid economic challenges. Experts highlight the ongoing consolidation, with markets awaiting stronger earnings indicators to sustain rallies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:58 IST
Indian Markets See Modest Gains Amid Volatile Trading and Foreign Pressure
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock indices secured their morning gains by the closing bell on Friday, with the Sensex reaching 78,699.07 points, marking a rise of 226.59 points or 0.29%, while Nifty closed at 23,813.40 points, up 63.20 points or 0.27%. Despite these gains, Sensex remains significantly below its all-time high.

Ajit Mishra, SVP for Research at Religare Broking, noted that markets displayed volatility but ultimately closed with modest gains, highlighting a phase of consolidation. Experts attribute the inability to maintain early rally momentum to foreign investor selling pressure, which is expected to persist absent strong earnings indicators.

In 2024, Sensex and Nifty recorded 9-10% growth with a few sessions remaining. This follows gains of 16-17% in 2023 and 3% in 2022. Economic challenges, including weak GDP growth, foreign fund outflows, and rising food prices, have deterred investors.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have dominated the market as net sellers for two consecutive months until November but shifted to net buyers in December, purchasing stocks worth Rs 16,675 crore. Weak triggers and caution ahead of the swearing-in of a new US administration impacted Christmas week trading.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, remarked on subdued trading due to a lack of significant market triggers and anticipated adverse economic impacts. The rupee also fell to a new low amid expectations of limited Fed rate cuts and a widening trade deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024