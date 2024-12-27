Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Economic Revolution

Prominent figures from India's business sector have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of the country's economic liberalization. Singh, who passed away at 92, was hailed as a visionary leader whose economic reforms in 1991 drastically reshaped India's economic trajectory.

Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Anil Ambani, and other business tycoons lauded Singh's contributions, highlighting his pivotal role in opening India's economy to global markets. They praised his integrity, intellectual wisdom, and understated manner, which left an indelible mark on both the nation and the world stage.

Leaders emphasized the transformative impact of Singh's policies, which sparked multi-decadal economic growth and modernized India. His life, marked by humility and service, serves as an inspirational model for future generations, underscoring the profound gratitude owed to his leadership.

