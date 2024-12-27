Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Economic Revolution

Prominent Indian business leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, honoring his role as the architect of economic reforms. Singh, known for transforming India's economy during his terms as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of humility and visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:56 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Economic Revolution
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent figures from India's business sector have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and architect of the country's economic liberalization. Singh, who passed away at 92, was hailed as a visionary leader whose economic reforms in 1991 drastically reshaped India's economic trajectory.

Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Anil Ambani, and other business tycoons lauded Singh's contributions, highlighting his pivotal role in opening India's economy to global markets. They praised his integrity, intellectual wisdom, and understated manner, which left an indelible mark on both the nation and the world stage.

Leaders emphasized the transformative impact of Singh's policies, which sparked multi-decadal economic growth and modernized India. His life, marked by humility and service, serves as an inspirational model for future generations, underscoring the profound gratitude owed to his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024