Bangalore Metro Extends Timings for New Year's Eve Celebrations in 2025

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro train services on New Year's Eve, 2025, for the Purple and Green Lines. The final trains from terminal stations will leave at 2 AM on January 1, 2025, while the last service from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, popularly known as Majestic, will occur at 2:40 AM.

The BMRCL issued a statement outlining operational changes for the evening. Metro services will run every ten minutes from 11 PM on December 31, 2024, until the end of the extended period. Due to anticipated crowds, MG Road Metro Station will close for entry and exit from 11 PM onwards. Passengers can use Trinity and Cubbon Park stations instead.

Commuters are advised to purchase a special return journey paper ticket for Rs 50, available from 8 AM on December 31 at all metro stations. Regular QR code tickets and cards will be valid for travel. To avoid congestion, the BMRCL recommends using Trinity for routes toward Whitefield and Silk Institute, and Cubbon Park for Challaghatta and Madavara.

(With inputs from agencies.)