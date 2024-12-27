Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident at Palghar Railway Crossing

A tragic incident occurred at a closed railway crossing in Palghar district, Maharashtra, where two men were killed by a train, and one sustained serious injuries. The victims, industrial workers from Bihar, mistakenly used a closed crossing with no alternative route available.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two men lost their lives after being hit by a train at a closed railway crossing, while a third person was severely injured. This incident highlights the dangers of using shut crossings amid the absence of alternative routes.

The Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express struck the individuals near Hanuman Chowk, close to the Mahavitaran office. Identified as Sonuram (35) and Monukumar (19), the deceased were among industrial laborers from Motihari, Bihar, working in Boisar. Anup Pandit, who survived, with serious injuries, was quickly transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities report that despite the closure of the railway crossing for many years, local residents still use it due to the lack of viable alternatives for crossing from east to west. Former corporator Lakshmidevi Hazari mentioned that the three victims had visited Palghar for household shopping when the tragedy struck.

