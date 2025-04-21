Thrilling IPL Showdown: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The cricketing world witnessed a thrilling IPL showdown this Monday as Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against Gujarat Titans. The Titans' innings was spearheaded by remarkable performances from Sai Sudharsan, who scored 52, and Shubman Gill, who notched up an impressive 90 runs.

Gujarat Titans set a formidable target, accumulating 198 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Key contributions also came from Jos Buttler, who remained unbeaten at 41, and Shahrukh Khan, who helped steady the innings with an unbeaten 11 runs towards the end.

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers struggled to break through the Titans' batting order. Despite some efforts, such as Vaibhav Arora's 1 for 44 and Harshit Rana's 1 for 45, the Knights were unable to contain the Titans, resulting in a challenging target to chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)