Left Menu

Punjab Launches Bold Pond Revitalization Campaign

The Punjab government, under Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, has launched a massive project to clean 15,000 village ponds. This effort includes dewatering and desilting to combat overflow and pollution. The initiative aims at creating a healthier environment while enhancing rural infrastructure and sustainable water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:26 IST
Punjab Launches Bold Pond Revitalization Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has embarked on a transformative project targeting the cleaning of 15,000 village ponds, as announced by Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday. This marks the first large-scale effort in the state to rejuvenate village water bodies.

Minister Sond highlighted that approximately 1,100 ponds have already undergone dewatering, with nearly 400 desilted. The ponds, long neglected, have been sources of overflow, foul odors, and mosquito infestations in many villages. The government's comprehensive initiative aims to reverse these conditions and foster a cleaner and healthier environment, thus contributing to the vision of a 'Rangla Punjab' or vibrant Punjab.

The project, backed by a funding of Rs 4,573 crore, also includes upgrading rural infrastructure. This encompasses maintenance of ponds, development of playgrounds, and installation of sewage treatment facilities to ensure sustainable wastewater management. These measures will not only improve the living conditions but are crucial for recharging groundwater and addressing the declining water levels in Punjab. Minister Sond criticized past governments for neglecting rural needs, leaving ponds unattended for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025