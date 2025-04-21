Punjab Launches Bold Pond Revitalization Campaign

The Punjab government has embarked on a transformative project targeting the cleaning of 15,000 village ponds, as announced by Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Monday. This marks the first large-scale effort in the state to rejuvenate village water bodies.

Minister Sond highlighted that approximately 1,100 ponds have already undergone dewatering, with nearly 400 desilted. The ponds, long neglected, have been sources of overflow, foul odors, and mosquito infestations in many villages. The government's comprehensive initiative aims to reverse these conditions and foster a cleaner and healthier environment, thus contributing to the vision of a 'Rangla Punjab' or vibrant Punjab.

The project, backed by a funding of Rs 4,573 crore, also includes upgrading rural infrastructure. This encompasses maintenance of ponds, development of playgrounds, and installation of sewage treatment facilities to ensure sustainable wastewater management. These measures will not only improve the living conditions but are crucial for recharging groundwater and addressing the declining water levels in Punjab. Minister Sond criticized past governments for neglecting rural needs, leaving ponds unattended for decades.

