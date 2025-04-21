Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Modi and Vance Hail Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance celebrated the progress in negotiations for an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. During discussions, they also emphasized cooperation in energy, defense, and strategic technologies. Modi expressed warm greetings to the US leadership and encouraged further dialogue and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:25 IST
India-US Trade Talks: Modi and Vance Hail Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance lauded the advancements in the talks for a new India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement during a meeting on Monday. The leaders stressed the deal's potential benefits for citizens of both nations.

The comprehensive discussions also explored increased collaboration across energy, defense, and strategic technology sectors. In addition, the leaders addressed regional and global challenges, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as essential paths forward.

Following the talks, Modi hosted Vance and his delegation for dinner, conveying greetings to President Trump and expressing enthusiasm for his anticipated visit to India. Modi also extended good wishes for the Vice President's stay in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025