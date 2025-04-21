India-US Trade Talks: Modi and Vance Hail Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance lauded the advancements in the talks for a new India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement during a meeting on Monday. The leaders stressed the deal's potential benefits for citizens of both nations.

The comprehensive discussions also explored increased collaboration across energy, defense, and strategic technology sectors. In addition, the leaders addressed regional and global challenges, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as essential paths forward.

Following the talks, Modi hosted Vance and his delegation for dinner, conveying greetings to President Trump and expressing enthusiasm for his anticipated visit to India. Modi also extended good wishes for the Vice President's stay in the country.

