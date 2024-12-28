Railway Ministry Debunks Viral Train Wheelset Story
The Railway Ministry has dismissed claims circulating on social media that a man traveled 250 km from Itarsi to Jabalpur by hiding in a train's wheel axle as fake and misleading. Officials clarified that the man was hiding near the wheel axle of a stationary train, and it is impossible to do so on a moving train.
The Railway Ministry has labeled as 'fake' and 'misleading' the viral story suggesting a man's daring journey hidden in a train's wheel axle. The social media claims purport that he traveled 250 km from Itarsi to Jabalpur.
Officials clarified the person was seen only near the axle of a non-moving train, denying the possibility of such a feat during motion. 'Completely baseless,' stated Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board.
Kumar further criticized the news outlets and social media influencers for spreading the unverified story, highlighting the need for authenticity checks in media reporting.
