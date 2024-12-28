Railway Ministry Debunks Viral Train Wheelset Story

The Railway Ministry has labeled as 'fake' and 'misleading' the viral story suggesting a man's daring journey hidden in a train's wheel axle. The social media claims purport that he traveled 250 km from Itarsi to Jabalpur.

Officials clarified the person was seen only near the axle of a non-moving train, denying the possibility of such a feat during motion. 'Completely baseless,' stated Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board.

Kumar further criticized the news outlets and social media influencers for spreading the unverified story, highlighting the need for authenticity checks in media reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)