India's Electronics Industry: A $500 Billion Ambition by 2030

India's electronics sector aims for $500 billion in manufacturing output by 2030, requiring a fivefold expansion. This growth could create 12 million jobs by 2027, but a talent gap persists. Strategic investments in skills, policy, and infrastructure are essential to bridge this gap and cement India's global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's electronics industry is poised for a remarkable transformation, targeting a manufacturing output of USD 500 billion by 2030 as outlined in a recent TeamLease report. This ambitious goal necessitates quintuple growth within five years to bridge a USD 400 billion production gap.

Currently, the domestic production stands at USD 101 billion, with mobile phones constituting 43 per cent. Notable contributions arise from consumer and industrial electronics (12 per cent each), electronic components (11 per cent), and burgeoning segments like auto electronics, LED lighting, and wearables. This trajectory promises to generate 12 million jobs by 2027, divided into 3 million direct and 9 million indirect opportunities.

However, the sector confronts a significant talent gap, threatening to impede progress. Addressing this involves aligning workforce skills with industrial demands, especially in semiconductors and other high-demand areas. Strategic skilling programs and infrastructure investments are crucial to fortify India's status in the global electronics supply chain, as emphasized by industry leaders AR Ramesh and Sumit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

