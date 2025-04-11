Rahul Gandhi Questions 'Employment Linked Incentive' Scheme
Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Employment Linked Incentive' scheme for lack of implementation. He alleges the government hasn't defined the scheme or utilized the allocated funds. Gandhi emphasizes investment in MSMEs and fair markets as pathways to job creation, questioning Modi's promises to the youth.
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Employment Linked Incentive' scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises to the youth.
Gandhi highlighted that nearly a year after unveiling the ambitious scheme, the government has yet to define or implement it effectively, returning the allocated Rs 10,000 crore.
He advocated for substantial investments in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and fair market practices to ensure job creation, calling out the Prime Minister for allegedly prioritizing corporate allies over meaningful employment opportunities for the youth.
