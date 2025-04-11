Rahul Gandhi Questions 'Employment Linked Incentive' Scheme

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Employment Linked Incentive' scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises to the youth.

Gandhi highlighted that nearly a year after unveiling the ambitious scheme, the government has yet to define or implement it effectively, returning the allocated Rs 10,000 crore.

He advocated for substantial investments in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and fair market practices to ensure job creation, calling out the Prime Minister for allegedly prioritizing corporate allies over meaningful employment opportunities for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)