Urban Square Mall Outshines Udaipur with Spectacular Dubai-Style Fireworks

Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, recently played host to a breathtaking Dubai-style fireworks display that captivated over 20,000 visitors. The event, hailed as an unprecedented festive spectacle, set a new benchmark for celebrations in the region.

The evening was a multi-sensory feast, showcasing performances from renowned international artists. DJ and violinist Danika's high-energy performance, body percussionist Bharat Verma's rhythmic artistry, and belly dancer Kate's graceful moves electrified the audience. The mall, brimming with festive cheer, offered a perfect blend of world-class entertainment, music, and holiday spirit, drawing visitors from Udaipur and neighboring cities.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, expressed pride in the overwhelming response, while CEO Siddharth Katyal promised more exciting events like the grand New Year's Eve celebration. The upcoming event on December 31st will feature mesmerizing fire acrobatics, captivating belly dances, and a monumental Dubai-style fireworks display, promising an unforgettable night for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)