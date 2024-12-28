BTL EPC Ltd. Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) — BTL EPC Ltd., a flagship entity within the Shrachi Group, has announced a strategic acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India Pvt. Ltd. The move sees MBE-CMT's incorporation as a new unit, marking a major milestone in BTL EPC's growth trajectory.

This acquisition enhances BTL EPC Ltd.'s standing in the product business domain, thanks to MBE-CMT’s expertise in centrifuges, crushers, screens, and feeders—essential components in material handling and beneficiation processes. The acquisition also grants access to MBE-CMT's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kharagpur, positioning BTL EPC Ltd. for future growth and expansion.

With this acquisition, BTL EPC Ltd. aligns with its long-term growth strategy, improving capabilities in bulk material handling and innovation, as commented by Mr. Ravi Todi, the Managing Director of BTL EPC Ltd. The company plans to leverage enhanced capabilities to deliver value to a diverse client base, projecting substantial future growth in terms of order bookings and revenue.

