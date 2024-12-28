Left Menu

BTL EPC Ltd. Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India

BTL EPC Ltd., a prominent company of the Shrachi Group, has acquired MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India Pvt. Ltd., enhancing its manufacturing capabilities. The move strengthens BTL's position in the bulk material handling and beneficiation sectors, facilitates innovation, and supports the company's growth and diversification strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:49 IST
BTL EPC Ltd. Expands Horizons with Strategic Acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) — BTL EPC Ltd., a flagship entity within the Shrachi Group, has announced a strategic acquisition of MBE Coal & Mineral Technology India Pvt. Ltd. The move sees MBE-CMT's incorporation as a new unit, marking a major milestone in BTL EPC's growth trajectory.

This acquisition enhances BTL EPC Ltd.'s standing in the product business domain, thanks to MBE-CMT’s expertise in centrifuges, crushers, screens, and feeders—essential components in material handling and beneficiation processes. The acquisition also grants access to MBE-CMT's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kharagpur, positioning BTL EPC Ltd. for future growth and expansion.

With this acquisition, BTL EPC Ltd. aligns with its long-term growth strategy, improving capabilities in bulk material handling and innovation, as commented by Mr. Ravi Todi, the Managing Director of BTL EPC Ltd. The company plans to leverage enhanced capabilities to deliver value to a diverse client base, projecting substantial future growth in terms of order bookings and revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024