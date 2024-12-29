Tragedy at Muan International: 28 Fatalities Reported in Airliner Crash

In a tragic event, at least 28 individuals lost their lives when an airliner crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday. The accident involved a Jeju Air plane carrying 175 passengers and six crew members arriving from Thailand.

Reports indicated that the aircraft went off the runway during landing. A rescue mission recovered two survivors, and efforts are ongoing, as confirmed by Yonhap news agency. Airport authorities are focusing their rescue operations on the tail section, where some people may still be trapped.

Amid a tense political situation, Acting President Choi Sung-mok, who assumed office following the impeachment of the previous acting president, has ordered full-scale rescue operations. Jeju Air is currently verifying the incident reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)