Tragedy in Muan: Plane Fire Claims Lives at South Korean Airport
A passenger plane caught fire at Muan airport, South Korea, with 28 people reported dead. The plane, operated by Jeju Air, was returning from Bangkok. Emergency services extinguished the fire and are assisting survivors. Reports are unconfirmed but video footage shows heavy smoke and flames.
A tragic incident occurred at Muan airport in South Korea, where a passenger plane caught fire, resulting in the death of 28 people.
The Jeju Air flight, carrying about 180 passengers, was returning from Bangkok when the fire broke out. Emergency services rapidly responded, extinguishing the flames and assisting in evacuating survivors.
While the casualty figures remain unconfirmed by officials, local media outlets have reported the same count. Dramatic footage from the scene shows the aircraft engulfed in thick black smoke.
