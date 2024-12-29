Left Menu

Tragedy in Muan: Plane Fire Claims Lives at South Korean Airport

A passenger plane caught fire at Muan airport, South Korea, with 28 people reported dead. The plane, operated by Jeju Air, was returning from Bangkok. Emergency services extinguished the fire and are assisting survivors. Reports are unconfirmed but video footage shows heavy smoke and flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:03 IST
Tragedy in Muan: Plane Fire Claims Lives at South Korean Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic incident occurred at Muan airport in South Korea, where a passenger plane caught fire, resulting in the death of 28 people.

The Jeju Air flight, carrying about 180 passengers, was returning from Bangkok when the fire broke out. Emergency services rapidly responded, extinguishing the flames and assisting in evacuating survivors.

While the casualty figures remain unconfirmed by officials, local media outlets have reported the same count. Dramatic footage from the scene shows the aircraft engulfed in thick black smoke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

