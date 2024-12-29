Tragedy in Muan: Plane Fire Claims Lives at South Korean Airport

A tragic incident occurred at Muan airport in South Korea, where a passenger plane caught fire, resulting in the death of 28 people.

The Jeju Air flight, carrying about 180 passengers, was returning from Bangkok when the fire broke out. Emergency services rapidly responded, extinguishing the flames and assisting in evacuating survivors.

While the casualty figures remain unconfirmed by officials, local media outlets have reported the same count. Dramatic footage from the scene shows the aircraft engulfed in thick black smoke.

(With inputs from agencies.)