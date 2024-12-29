Left Menu

Thai Nationals Among Crash Victims in South Korea

Two Thai nationals were among 175 passengers on a plane that crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport. Investigators are examining the cause, with a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 involved in the incident.

Updated: 29-12-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:49 IST
Two Thai nationals were on the ill-fated flight involved in a crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport, according to the transport ministry.

Authorities are diligently investigating the crash's cause, as confirmed in a ministry statement released on Sunday.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, a company spokesperson revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

