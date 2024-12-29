Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Airliner Crashes at Muan International Airport

A Jeju Air flight carrying 175 passengers and six crew crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 47 people. The Boeing 737-800 jet burst into flames upon impact. Rescue operations are ongoing, with two survivors found amidst the tragedy.

At least 47 people lost their lives after a Jeju Air flight veered off the runway and exploded into flames at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The crash involved flight 7C2216, originating from Bangkok, and attempted landing shortly after 9 a.m., local time.

So far, 33 bodies have been recovered, and two people found alive as rescue efforts continue. The aircraft—a Boeing 737-800—slammed into a wall, sparking an inferno. Disturbing footage shows the plane skidding before the fiery impact. Most passengers were South Koreans, along with two Thais.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for emergency rescue operations, while the cause remains under investigation. U.S. officials, including Boeing, have yet to comment on the unfolding aviation disaster.

