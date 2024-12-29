Tragedy Strikes as Jeju Airliner Crashes at Muan International Airport

At least 47 people lost their lives after a Jeju Air flight veered off the runway and exploded into flames at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The crash involved flight 7C2216, originating from Bangkok, and attempted landing shortly after 9 a.m., local time.

So far, 33 bodies have been recovered, and two people found alive as rescue efforts continue. The aircraft—a Boeing 737-800—slammed into a wall, sparking an inferno. Disturbing footage shows the plane skidding before the fiery impact. Most passengers were South Koreans, along with two Thais.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for emergency rescue operations, while the cause remains under investigation. U.S. officials, including Boeing, have yet to comment on the unfolding aviation disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)