South Korean Plane Fire Tragedy: 47 Dead in Fiery Landing

In a tragic incident in South Korea, 47 people lost their lives when a plane caught fire upon landing. The aircraft, with 181 people on board, skidded off the runway and hit a barrier. The fire was reportedly caused by a landing gear malfunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic incident unfolded at a southern South Korean airport, where 47 individuals perished following a plane fire.

The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, burst into flames after skidding off the runway due to a suspected landing gear failure.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities and are investigating the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

