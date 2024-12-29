South Korean Plane Fire Tragedy: 47 Dead in Fiery Landing
In a tragic incident in South Korea, 47 people lost their lives when a plane caught fire upon landing. The aircraft, with 181 people on board, skidded off the runway and hit a barrier. The fire was reportedly caused by a landing gear malfunction.
A tragic incident unfolded at a southern South Korean airport, where 47 individuals perished following a plane fire.
The aircraft, carrying 181 passengers, burst into flames after skidding off the runway due to a suspected landing gear failure.
Authorities confirmed the fatalities and are investigating the tragic event.
