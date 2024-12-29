Catastrophic South Korean Plane Crash: A National Tragedy

A tragic accident unfolded on Sunday when a passenger plane in South Korea caught fire after sliding off a runway and crashing into a concrete barrier. The incident, one of the country’s deadliest aviation disasters, claimed the lives of at least 85 individuals, officials confirmed.

As flames engulfed the Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people, rescuers quickly mobilized, deploying 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to manage the blaze. Footage broadcasted showed the aircraft skidding across the runway with its landing gear apparently malfunctioning, culminating in a collision at the Muan airport.

The crash has prompted an investigation into the cause, while Thailand's prime minister expressed condolences for the victims. The disaster occurs amid a significant political turmoil in South Korea, following the country's abrupt imposition of martial law and a presidential impeachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)