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Scott McLeod: From All Blacks to Wallabies

Scott McLeod, former All Blacks assistant coach, joins Wallabies as the new defense coach under Les Kiss, starting with the August test against Japan. McLeod aims to build on the team's foundations for Rugby Australia. This move follows Australia's trend of recruiting New Zealand talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:10 IST
Scott McLeod: From All Blacks to Wallabies
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scott McLeod, a key figure in the rugby coaching world, has been appointed as the Wallabies' new defense coach, according to Rugby Australia. His appointment is part of a strategic shift as Les Kiss steps in to lead the team, starting from the match against Japan this August.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, McLeod remarked on the potential to build upon Rugby Australia's established foundation. He previously contributed to the All Blacks' success at the last two World Cups under legendary coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster, positioning him for impactful leadership with the Wallabies.

This move is part of a broader strategy by Australia to leverage New Zealand expertise, having recently brought on board other notable figures such as Mike Cron and Tom Donnelly. Meanwhile, Laurie Fisher transitions to a consultancy role to uphold continuity as Australia prepares for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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