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India's New Privacy Law Faces Supreme Court Challenge

India's activists and journalists are challenging Prime Minister Modi's new privacy law in the country's Supreme Court, claiming it threatens journalism and public interest transparency. Critics argue the amendment to the Right to Information law, exempting personal information from public release, undermines participatory democracy and open governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:03 IST
India's New Privacy Law Faces Supreme Court Challenge

Transparency activists and media professionals are currently confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over a new privacy law, escalating the debate to India's highest judicial body. The Supreme Court will hear four lawsuits against the law on March 23, amid fears it may obstruct journalistic work and shield public information.

The controversy primarily stems from an amendment to the Right to Information law, a move decried by critics as diluting democratic principles and limiting public access to important information. The revised law limits the release of personal data, which was previously accessible in public interest scenarios.

Despite assurances from the government that personal privacy and public interest remain balanced, transparency activists, including Anjali Bhardwaj, contest that the changes could allow governmental opacity in critical matters. Media representatives further argue that the penalties for non-compliance could deter investigative journalism, mirroring concerns echoed by international watchdogs on press freedom.

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