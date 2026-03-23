Global Markets on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions

Financial markets worldwide faced disruption as Chinese and Hong Kong stocks plummeted due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Monday, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index both dropped around 2% at the market's opening.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index suffered a near 3% decline. This market turmoil follows Iran's announcement on Sunday, threatening to retaliate against its Gulf neighbors if the U.S. President carries out his earlier threat to target Iran's electricity grid within 48 hours.

Goldman Sachs noted that the uncertain duration of the Strait of Hormuz closure will heavily influence global oil prices and economic conditions. China's impact will depend on global demand and supply situations beyond its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)