Left Menu

India-Australia Trade Boost: ECTA's Impact

India's exports to Australia soared by 64.4% in November, driven by textiles, chemicals, and agriculture, according to commerce ministry data. The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), enacted in late 2022, is credited with expanding market access and employment opportunities, aiming for a AUD 100 billion trade goal by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:52 IST
India-Australia Trade Boost: ECTA's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's November exports to Australia surged 64.4% annually, reaching USD 643.7 million, propelled by textiles, chemicals, and agricultural sectors, commerce ministry data reveals.

Despite a 5.21% annual drop in overall merchandise exports to USD 5.56 billion, the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), implemented in December 2022, has widened market access for exporters and boosted India's employment landscape.

As the agreement nears its two-year mark, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights its role in elevating India's trade relations with Australia, bolstering MSMEs and farmers. The ECTA aims to achieve a AUD 100 billion trade target by 2030, with engineering goods, electronics, and cereals fueling export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024