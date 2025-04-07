India-US Trade Pact: A Strategic Opportunity for Enhanced Market Access

Experts are advocating that India expedite discussions on a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, emphasizing that such a deal could ensure preferential market access, enhance investor protections, and promote technology partnerships.

The proposed agreement is deemed crucial for addressing non-tariff barriers in sensitive sectors like chemicals, telecom, and medical devices, issues highlighted in the US tariff statement. Mutual Recognition Agreements could play a strategic role in easing regulatory challenges in these areas.

Despite new US tariffs potentially impacting India's current export sectors, experts, including Rudra Kumar Pandey from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, see long-term strategic benefits. India can leverage its tariff exposure, policy incentives, and sectoral strengths to strengthen its position in a US-centric global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)