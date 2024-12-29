Left Menu

Turbulence at Akasa Air: Pilots Call for Union Amid Training Dispute

Akasa Air is facing unrest among its pilots over alleged training issues, leading to calls for a DGCA audit and union formation. The DGCA recently suspended two senior officials for training lapses. Despite expansion, pilots complain of inadequate flying hours and high bond amounts deterring resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Resentment among Akasa Air pilots is escalating over training issues, sparking demands for a thorough Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audit. This comes on the heels of the DGCA suspending two senior airline officials due to training-related lapses, as detailed in a recent communication.

Pilots have reached out to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA, expressing intent to form a union following these complaints. They allege discrepancies and have requested clarity on the matter, although Akasa Air has dismissed such allegations as baseless.

Recent developments include numerous pilots resigning, allegedly due to inadequate flying hours and significant bond amounts. While the airline has noted that 324 pilots joined since October 2023 and has claimed a low attrition rate, unrest continues amid ongoing fleet expansion challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

