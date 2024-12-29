Tragedy in the Skies: South Korea's Deadliest Airline Crash in Decades

A catastrophic aviation accident unfolded at South Korea's Muan International Airport, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 124 individuals. The disaster occurred when Jeju Air flight 7C2216 attempted a landing without wheels and was engulfed in flames upon impacting a wall. This incident has become the deadliest air accident involving a South Korean airline in nearly three decades, officials confirmed.

Local media captured the horrifying sequence as the Boeing 737-800 skidded down the runway with no apparent landing gear, culminating in an explosion of flames and debris. Rescue teams managed to extract two crew members from the tail of the aircraft, which remained partially intact amid a scene of destruction. Recovery operations are now underway, with authorities scouring nearby areas for bodies potentially ejected by the impact.

Experts are probing accounts of bird strikes and adverse weather conditions as potential causes. The control tower evidently cautioned of bird activity shortly before the flight declared a mayday, raising concerns that a bird strike may have led to the mechanical failure. Meanwhile, Jeju Air and Boeing have expressed their condolences, vowing cooperation with investigators and prioritizing support for the victims' families in this time of peril.

(With inputs from agencies.)