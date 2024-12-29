Left Menu

Devastating Blaze Engulfs Jeju Air Plane in South Korea's Tragic Aviation Disaster

A South Korean Jeju Air passenger plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan airport after its landing gear apparently failed, killing many of the 181 passengers and crew. The tragedy marks one of the worst aviation disasters in the country's history as authorities investigate the cause.

  • South Korea

A tragic aviation disaster struck South Korea on Sunday when a Jeju Air passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Muan airport, leading to a devastating crash. The incident, one of the deadliest in Korea's aviation history, saw the aircraft collide head-on with a concrete wall.

Rescue operations were swiftly set in motion, with 32 fire trucks, helicopters, and over 1,560 emergency personnel combating the inferno and extracting survivors from the wreckage. Tragically, at least 174 people, comprising 83 women, 80 men, and 11 unidentified individuals, were confirmed dead.

Transport Ministry officials are delving into possible causes of the crash, including a communication record indicating a bird strike warning before the crash. The Jeju Air plane, a Boeing 737-800, was returning from Bangkok. An investigation is underway as investigators retrieve flight data and cockpit voice recorders to determine the crash cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

