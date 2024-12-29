Tragedy on the Tracks: Elephant Accident Sparks Safety Probe

An incident involving a speeding train and a full-grown elephant has sparked concerns over rail safety in Tripura's Khowai district. The Saturday night accident severely injured the animal, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by wildlife in designated elephant corridors.

District Forest Officer Akshay Balu Bhorde disclosed that the elephant sustained severe injuries, with both back legs fractured, after being struck by a train traveling from Agartala to Dharmangar. Preliminary treatment was administered as a state veterinary team arrived at the scene.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is conducting a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, forest officials have reiterated calls for strict adherence to speed limits in wildlife areas, emphasizing that a similar incident had occurred in February, resulting in an elephant's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)