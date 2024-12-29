Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Elephant Accident Sparks Safety Probe

A full-grown elephant was severely injured after being hit by a speeding train in Tripura, India. The accident occurred on Saturday night at a designated elephant corridor. Despite speed restrictions, the train is believed to have exceeded limits, causing significant injuries to the elephant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:07 IST
An incident involving a speeding train and a full-grown elephant has sparked concerns over rail safety in Tripura's Khowai district. The Saturday night accident severely injured the animal, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by wildlife in designated elephant corridors.

District Forest Officer Akshay Balu Bhorde disclosed that the elephant sustained severe injuries, with both back legs fractured, after being struck by a train traveling from Agartala to Dharmangar. Preliminary treatment was administered as a state veterinary team arrived at the scene.

The Northeast Frontier Railway is conducting a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, forest officials have reiterated calls for strict adherence to speed limits in wildlife areas, emphasizing that a similar incident had occurred in February, resulting in an elephant's death.

