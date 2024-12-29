Tragedy in South Korea: Deadliest Air Crash in Decades Claims 179 Lives

In a devastating incident, one of South Korea's deadliest air crashes took place at Muan International Airport as Jeju Air flight 7C2216 from Bangkok crashed, claiming the lives of 179 individuals. The tragedy struck when the aircraft attempted to land amid adverse conditions, causing it to skid off the runway and erupt into flames.

The crash resulted in two survivors from the six-member crew, enduring critical injuries while the nation mourns those who perished. Officials report this as the most catastrophic air accident on South Korean soil in three decades. Investigations are focusing on potential bird strikes and weather conditions as contributing factors to the landing gear malfunction.

As the investigation intensifies, global aviation regulations dictate that South Korea lead the inquiry with support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. With a focus on assisting the bereaved families, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae expressed his apologies and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing probe, as the airline deals with its first fatal incident since its inception.

