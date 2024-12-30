Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Jeju Air Crash Becomes South Korea's Worst Air Disaster in Decades

A devastating air accident at South Korea's Muan International Airport killed 179 people as Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crash-landed, skidding off the runway and igniting in flames. The crash, occurring amid potential bird strikes and challenging weather, marks the deadliest air disaster in South Korea in nearly three decades.

Updated: 30-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 00:43 IST
A tragic air accident claimed 179 lives at South Korea's Muan International Airport. Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from Bangkok, crash-landed and erupted in flames, sparking a significant investigation. Only two crew members survived, suffering medium-to-severe injuries, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The accident is now recorded as the deadliest in South Korea in almost three decades. Authorities cited potential bird strikes and challenging weather conditions as likely contributors to the crash. The thorough investigation involves South Korean aviation bodies and international agencies like the U.S.'s National Transportation Safety Board.

Family members of the victims gathered in shock and sorrow at the airport, seeking information as emergency responses were mobilized. Jeju Air, founded in 2005, expressed condolences and pledged cooperation with investigators, while South Korea's interim President Choi Sang-mok directed all resources toward the response and investigation.

