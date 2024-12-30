Left Menu

South Korea Orders Safety Inspections Post-Jeju Air Tragedy

Acting President Choi Sang-mok of South Korea has mandated a comprehensive safety inspection across the country's airline operations following a catastrophic crash at Muan International Airport that claimed 179 lives. The order was made after a Jeju Air flight ended in tragedy, skidding and igniting upon landing.

Updated: 30-12-2024 05:41 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In the wake of South Korea's deadliest air disaster, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed an immediate safety review of the nation's airline operation system. The directive follows a Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport, which resulted in 179 casualties.

The tragic event unfolded when a Jeju Air flight belly-landed and skidded off the runway before crashing into a wall, triggering a massive fireball. The incident has shocked the country and prompted calls for rigorous safety assessments across the aviation sector.

The review will commence upon the completion of recovery efforts, with the government aiming to prevent recurrence and ensure the safety of air travel. This unprecedented loss has raised serious concerns about aviation safety standards in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

