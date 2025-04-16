Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at KFC Amid Protests: One Employee Killed in Violent Attack

An employee of KFC was killed during an attack on the restaurant in Punjab, Pakistan by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan activists amid anti-Israel protests. The incident is part of a series of violent acts against KFC in various cities, prompting police intervention and arrests. The government appears challenged by these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes at KFC Amid Protests: One Employee Killed in Violent Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An employee of the American fast-food chain KFC was tragically killed in an attack on a restaurant in Punjab, Pakistan, by activists from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The incident occurred amidst anti-Israel protests on Tuesday in the city of Sheikhupura, about 50 kilometers from Lahore.

Police reported that a large group of TLP activists stormed the KFC outlet on Sheikhupura Road during the early hours, ransacking the establishment and opening fire on its employees. One worker, identified as Asif Nawaz, sadly lost his life, while others managed to flee. Police arrived at the scene but found the attackers had already fled.

This incident follows a series of attacks on KFC outlets by TLP, with similar violence reported in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore, prompting law enforcement to detain numerous suspects. The Pakistani government faces significant challenges in curbing these violent acts targeting foreign food chains, driven by religious motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025