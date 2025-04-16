Tragedy Strikes at KFC Amid Protests: One Employee Killed in Violent Attack
An employee of the American fast-food chain KFC was tragically killed in an attack on a restaurant in Punjab, Pakistan, by activists from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The incident occurred amidst anti-Israel protests on Tuesday in the city of Sheikhupura, about 50 kilometers from Lahore.
Police reported that a large group of TLP activists stormed the KFC outlet on Sheikhupura Road during the early hours, ransacking the establishment and opening fire on its employees. One worker, identified as Asif Nawaz, sadly lost his life, while others managed to flee. Police arrived at the scene but found the attackers had already fled.
This incident follows a series of attacks on KFC outlets by TLP, with similar violence reported in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore, prompting law enforcement to detain numerous suspects. The Pakistani government faces significant challenges in curbing these violent acts targeting foreign food chains, driven by religious motivations.
