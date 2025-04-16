Tragic Bakery Attack in Dubai: Two Telangana Men Killed

In a shocking incident in Dubai, two men from Telangana, India, lost their lives in a brutal attack at a local bakery. The attack, reportedly carried out by a Pakistani national, left a third individual injured, escalating tensions and eliciting a call for swift justice.

The victims, 35-year-old Ashtapu Premsagar from Soan village in Nirmal district, and Srinivas from Nizamabad district, were employed at the bakery where the tragic event occurred. Premsagar leaves behind his wife and two children, with his family requesting government assistance to repatriate his remains and support in light of their financial difficulties.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been actively involved, liaising with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the process. The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with Dubai authorities to ensure justice is served while extending comprehensive support to the bereaved families.

