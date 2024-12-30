Left Menu

Air Catastrophe Rocks South Korea: The Jeju Air Tragedy

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered an urgent safety review after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash resulted in the deaths of 179 people. Investigations focus on bird strikes and weather conditions as potential causes, while survivors and victims' families receive support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 08:35 IST
In a devastating air disaster, South Korea mourns the deaths of 179 individuals after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport, catching fire and skimming off a runway wall. Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for a comprehensive safety inspection of the country's airline operations.

Efforts are prioritizing the identification of victims and support for their families, while also ensuring the treatment of two surviving crew members. President Choi emphasized transparency and promptness in communicating with bereaved families as investigations continue into the crash's causes.

The Transport Ministry is considering a special inspection of South Korea's Boeing 737-800 fleet, as investigators explore potential bird strikes and weather issues. Authorities are collaborating with international bodies, including the NTSB and Boeing, to piece together the sequence of tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

