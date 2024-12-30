Air Catastrophe Rocks South Korea: The Jeju Air Tragedy

In a devastating air disaster, South Korea mourns the deaths of 179 individuals after a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport, catching fire and skimming off a runway wall. Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for a comprehensive safety inspection of the country's airline operations.

Efforts are prioritizing the identification of victims and support for their families, while also ensuring the treatment of two surviving crew members. President Choi emphasized transparency and promptness in communicating with bereaved families as investigations continue into the crash's causes.

The Transport Ministry is considering a special inspection of South Korea's Boeing 737-800 fleet, as investigators explore potential bird strikes and weather issues. Authorities are collaborating with international bodies, including the NTSB and Boeing, to piece together the sequence of tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)