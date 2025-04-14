Left Menu

Historic Collaboration: China and Vietnam Unite

China and Vietnam have signed 45 cooperation documents during President Xi Jinping's visit, spanning sectors like AI, customs, and agriculture. This agreement enhances collaboration between the two countries and is a significant step toward closer bilateral relations, as reported by Chinese state media Xinhua.

Updated: 14-04-2025 20:36 IST
In a significant development, China and Vietnam have signed 45 bilateral cooperation documents. This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his visit to Vietnam, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua detailed the agreements, which encompass a broad spectrum of industries. The cooperation extends into crucial areas such as artificial intelligence, customs inspection and quarantine, and trade involving agricultural products.

These agreements signal a strengthening of ties and a commitment to working together on mutual interests, fostering enhanced bilateral relations between China and Vietnam.

