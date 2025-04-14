Historic Collaboration: China and Vietnam Unite

In a significant development, China and Vietnam have signed 45 bilateral cooperation documents. This comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his visit to Vietnam, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations.

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua detailed the agreements, which encompass a broad spectrum of industries. The cooperation extends into crucial areas such as artificial intelligence, customs inspection and quarantine, and trade involving agricultural products.

These agreements signal a strengthening of ties and a commitment to working together on mutual interests, fostering enhanced bilateral relations between China and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)