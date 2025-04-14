Delhi Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Sales
The Delhi government's excise department has launched surprise inspections to tackle illegal liquor sales, following instructions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Efforts include raids on unlicensed venues and filing FIRs for violations. These actions aim to increase government revenue and deter unlawful practices in liquor retail.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's excise department is intensifying efforts to combat illegal liquor sales through a series of unexpected inspections. These measures, as detailed by officials, target unauthorized retail operations across the city.
Following a directive from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the department seeks to halt the flow of illicit liquor and boost state revenue collection. This initiative has already led to multiple surprise inspections, revealing unlawful operations in West and South-West Delhi.
Last week, four FIRs were lodged at various police stations following these surprise checks. The excise department plans to continue such crackdowns, aiming to transition more businesses to licensed operations and reduce illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- excise
- liquor
- illegal
- inspections
- Chief Minister
- unauthorized
- premises
- FIR
- revenue
ALSO READ
Kerala's Battle Against Drugs: Chief Minister Announces New 'Think Tank'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Challenges Waqf Board Over Land Disputes
Meta Probes Unauthorized Activity on Singapore Minister's Facebook
Unauthorized Adventure: American Arrested for Illicit Exploration of North Sentinel Island
Uttar Pradesh Launches Major Crackdown on Unauthorized E-Rickshaws