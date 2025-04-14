Delhi Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Sales

The Delhi government's excise department is intensifying efforts to combat illegal liquor sales through a series of unexpected inspections. These measures, as detailed by officials, target unauthorized retail operations across the city.

Following a directive from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the department seeks to halt the flow of illicit liquor and boost state revenue collection. This initiative has already led to multiple surprise inspections, revealing unlawful operations in West and South-West Delhi.

Last week, four FIRs were lodged at various police stations following these surprise checks. The excise department plans to continue such crackdowns, aiming to transition more businesses to licensed operations and reduce illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)