Political Tensions Escalate: Car Vandalism Sparks Uproar in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur district, a highly charged incident unfolded as a hot metal rod was allegedly thrust into the tyre of a car associated with a supporter of BJP MLA Veer Vikram Singh 'Prince'.

Authorities have detained a suspect, suggesting the act stemmed from personal enmity rather than political motives. An FIR was lodged under multiple sections of the BNS Act.

While initial findings dismiss political motivation, the local police are taking the incident seriously, exploring all angles, including the potential for a larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)