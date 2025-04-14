Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Car Vandalism Sparks Uproar in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, a hot metal rod was used to damage a car tied to a BJP MLA supporter, revealing a possible personal enmity rather than political motives. The incident occurred during an event for BJP MLA Veer Vikram Singh 'Prince', raising concerns of a potential larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Shahjahanpur district, a highly charged incident unfolded as a hot metal rod was allegedly thrust into the tyre of a car associated with a supporter of BJP MLA Veer Vikram Singh 'Prince'.

Authorities have detained a suspect, suggesting the act stemmed from personal enmity rather than political motives. An FIR was lodged under multiple sections of the BNS Act.

While initial findings dismiss political motivation, the local police are taking the incident seriously, exploring all angles, including the potential for a larger conspiracy.

