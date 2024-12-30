Transforming Heart Care: The Rise of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery

New Delhi, December 30: Heart surgery no longer has to be an overwhelming prospect for patients, thanks to remarkable advancements such as Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS). This cutting-edge approach allows patients to undergo effective heart treatments with significantly reduced discomfort and a swift return to everyday life. With success rates ranging between 95-98%, MICS is revolutionizing heart care internationally.

Dr. Harish Badami of Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital provides critical insights into MICS, unravelling how this technique can transform the lives of patients worldwide. Distinctly different from traditional methods, MICS involves smaller incisions, reducing trauma, and ensuring a speedier recovery. Unlike conventional surgeries requiring a large chest cut, MICS utilizes tiny openings to facilitate procedures such as valve repairs and tumor removal, often employing robotic assistance. Types of MICS include Minimally Invasive CABG Surgery, which substitutes large chest openings with smaller incisions for less trauma and improved recovery, and Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery, which focuses on valve repair or replacement with minimal impact on the body.

Patients benefit from several advantages, including reduced scarring, enhanced cosmetic results, and fewer postoperative complications or infections, ensuring a safer recovery path. MICS's efficacy matches traditional surgeries, yet the risk is lowered, offering a patient-friendly option. Eligibility for MICS depends on general health and specific surgical requirements, necessitating a professional assessment for potential candidates. Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital advocates for this advanced treatment, emphasizing expert care and rapid recovery. Consulting their specialists can pave the way for a healthier future.

