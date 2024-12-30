Left Menu

Sealmatic India Expands Horizons with Strategic Entry into Egypt

Sealmatic India Ltd. partners with Egypt's ValueTech to market, repair, and refurbish mechanical seals, aiming to capitalize on Egypt's booming industrial sectors, such as oil, gas, and petrochemicals. This alliance represents a gateway for Sealmatic's expansion across Africa, enhancing their service offerings and market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:51 IST
Sealmatic India Expands Horizons with Strategic Entry into Egypt
Sealmatic Partners With ValueTech In Egypt. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sealmatic India Ltd., a publicly traded company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782), has announced a notable partnership with ValueTech, a leading firm in Egypt, to advance its global expansion efforts. This strategic collaboration between the two companies aims to bolster Sealmatic's market presence not only in Egypt but across the entire African continent.

The alliance with ValueTech will focus on the sale, repair, and refurbishment of Sealmatic's mechanical seals, targeting key industry sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, and water desalination. The partnership seeks to leverage ValueTech's local expertise and deep industry knowledge to serve the diverse needs of Egyptian and African customers, offering products that meet global standards of excellence.

Sealmatic's Managing Director, Umar AK Balwa, emphasized that this venture marks more than just a business opportunity. He sees it as a crucial entry point into Africa's burgeoning markets. Meanwhile, Mrs. Zeinab Sherif highlighted the partnership's potential in capturing a significant portion of the USD 45 Million mechanical seals market, as Egypt's industrial landscape, particularly in oil and gas, continues to expand rapidly with numerous high-profile projects and global investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024