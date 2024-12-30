Sealmatic India Expands Horizons with Strategic Entry into Egypt

Sealmatic India Ltd., a publicly traded company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782), has announced a notable partnership with ValueTech, a leading firm in Egypt, to advance its global expansion efforts. This strategic collaboration between the two companies aims to bolster Sealmatic's market presence not only in Egypt but across the entire African continent.

The alliance with ValueTech will focus on the sale, repair, and refurbishment of Sealmatic's mechanical seals, targeting key industry sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, and water desalination. The partnership seeks to leverage ValueTech's local expertise and deep industry knowledge to serve the diverse needs of Egyptian and African customers, offering products that meet global standards of excellence.

Sealmatic's Managing Director, Umar AK Balwa, emphasized that this venture marks more than just a business opportunity. He sees it as a crucial entry point into Africa's burgeoning markets. Meanwhile, Mrs. Zeinab Sherif highlighted the partnership's potential in capturing a significant portion of the USD 45 Million mechanical seals market, as Egypt's industrial landscape, particularly in oil and gas, continues to expand rapidly with numerous high-profile projects and global investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)