PhantomFX Secures INR 27 Crore in New VFX Contracts
Phantom Digital Effects Limited has clinched new VFX contracts worth INR 27 Crore for late 2024. The deals enhance their global standing and are expected to boost revenues considerably, aligning with their projected fiscal goals of INR 100-110 Crore for 2024-25.
Phantom Digital Effects Limited, trading under NSE code PHANTOMFX, has announced its acquisition of lucrative visual effects contracts slated for execution between October and December 2024. The projects, sourced from both domestic and international markets, consolidate the studio's authority in the VFX industry with its cutting-edge solutions.
The cumulative value of these contracts amounts to INR 27 Crore, with a substantial portion of INR 20 Crore anticipated as revenue in the latter half of the 2024-25 financial year. The balance of INR 7 Crore will be included in later months' revenues, supporting PhantomFX's fiscal year revenue forecast of INR 100-110 Crore. The company aims to leverage this success to meet and surpass its financial objectives.
Managing Director Bejoy Arputharaj expressed satisfaction over the new contracts, highlighting them as pivotal to the company's development and success. He emphasized PhantomFX's dedication to delivering top-tier, scalable VFX services while maintaining client trust and expectations. The content of this press release is provided by PNN, and ANI assumes no responsibility for its content.
