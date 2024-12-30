Left Menu

PhantomFX Secures INR 27 Crore in New VFX Contracts

Phantom Digital Effects Limited has clinched new VFX contracts worth INR 27 Crore for late 2024. The deals enhance their global standing and are expected to boost revenues considerably, aligning with their projected fiscal goals of INR 100-110 Crore for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:52 IST
PhantomFX Secures INR 27 Crore in New VFX Contracts
PhantomFX Continues Growth Momentum with Fresh Deals Worth INR 27 Crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Phantom Digital Effects Limited, trading under NSE code PHANTOMFX, has announced its acquisition of lucrative visual effects contracts slated for execution between October and December 2024. The projects, sourced from both domestic and international markets, consolidate the studio's authority in the VFX industry with its cutting-edge solutions.

The cumulative value of these contracts amounts to INR 27 Crore, with a substantial portion of INR 20 Crore anticipated as revenue in the latter half of the 2024-25 financial year. The balance of INR 7 Crore will be included in later months' revenues, supporting PhantomFX's fiscal year revenue forecast of INR 100-110 Crore. The company aims to leverage this success to meet and surpass its financial objectives.

Managing Director Bejoy Arputharaj expressed satisfaction over the new contracts, highlighting them as pivotal to the company's development and success. He emphasized PhantomFX's dedication to delivering top-tier, scalable VFX services while maintaining client trust and expectations. The content of this press release is provided by PNN, and ANI assumes no responsibility for its content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024