Left Menu

Pakistan's Pension Overhaul: Belt-Tightening Measures Announced

The Pakistan government has enacted significant pension reforms to address a swelling pension bill over Rs 1 trillion. Key changes include discontinuing multiple pensions, modifying the calculation basis, and implementing a contributory pension system for new employees. The measures aim for a sustainable fiscal future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:38 IST
Pakistan's Pension Overhaul: Belt-Tightening Measures Announced
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government has implemented profound changes in its pension system, aimed at curbing a burgeoning pension bill exceeding Rs 1 trillion, according to reports. The move follows recommendations from the 2020 Pay and Pension Commission.

The Ministry of Finance issued notifications discontinuing multiple pensions and recalibrating pension calculations. The overhaul involves basing pensions on the average salary of the last two years instead of the final drawn salary. These regulations will impact both civil and military retirees, with few exceptions.

Projected to take effect starting January 1, the adjustments are integral to stabilizing one of the government's largest expenditures. Future pension costs are expected to become more manageable, partly due to the shift towards a contributory pension system for new employees, beginning in 2024 for civilians and in 2025 for military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025