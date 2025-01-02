Left Menu

25 Years of Jamnagar: A Legacy of Vision and Triumph

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Jamnagar Refinery, Isha Ambani-Piramal delivered a heartfelt tribute to the employees and families who have been instrumental in its success. Reflecting on the visionary zeal of her grandfather and the leadership of her father, she underscored the refinery's journey as a pinnacle of industrial achievement.

Updated: 02-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:51 IST
25 Years of Jamnagar: A Legacy of Vision and Triumph
Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant celebration marking 25 years since the inception of the Jamnagar Refinery, Isha Ambani-Piramal, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, addressed a gathering of employees and their families, highlighting the refinery's remarkable journey. The event paid homage to Dhirubhai Ambani's visionary project, brought to fruition under Mukesh Ambani's resolute leadership.

During her speech, Ambani-Piramal evoked nostalgia and pride while sharing her personal connection to the refinery. She fondly recalled her grandfather's cherished aspirations for Jamnagar, emphasizing Mukesh Ambani's unwavering commitment to realizing his father's dreams. She praised Mukesh as a visionary leader, valuing dedication and resilience in the drive toward Reliance's success.

Expressing deep personal sentiments, she acknowledged Jamnagar's transformation into a 'paradise' and recounted memories of her mother's efforts in shaping the lush township from barren land. The refinery, operational since 1999, symbolizes India's industrial strength and significantly bolsters the nation's energy security and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

