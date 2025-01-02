Fueling Future: IOCL Partners with Noida International Airport

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has been awarded a 30-year concession agreement to supply fueling services at the Noida International Airport (NIA), set to open next fiscal year. This collaboration was announced in a statement on Thursday.

The public sector oil marketing company will operate fuel stations at three key points within the airport grounds: near the main western access road for passengers, at the airside for airport operations, and near the eastern cargo area. This strategic positioning ensures streamlined fuel services essential for airport readiness.

Expressing excitement over the partnership, Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, described it as a milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness. 'By partnering with IOCL, we will ensure seamless and efficient fueling services at the airport,' Schnellmann asserted.

