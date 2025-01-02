Left Menu

Fueling Future: IOCL Partners with Noida International Airport

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has secured a 30-year contract to provide fuel services at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. The partnership aims to ensure efficient and sustainable fuel operations across strategically located stations within the airport's premises, highlighting a commitment to innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:41 IST
Fueling Future: IOCL Partners with Noida International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has been awarded a 30-year concession agreement to supply fueling services at the Noida International Airport (NIA), set to open next fiscal year. This collaboration was announced in a statement on Thursday.

The public sector oil marketing company will operate fuel stations at three key points within the airport grounds: near the main western access road for passengers, at the airside for airport operations, and near the eastern cargo area. This strategic positioning ensures streamlined fuel services essential for airport readiness.

Expressing excitement over the partnership, Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, described it as a milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness. 'By partnering with IOCL, we will ensure seamless and efficient fueling services at the airport,' Schnellmann asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025