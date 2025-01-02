Left Menu

Global Markets Wobble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Tensions

Global stock markets displayed mixed performances as Chinese markets faced significant losses, while European indexes showed modest gains. Investors remained wary of potential policies by US President-elect Donald Trump. Despite optimistic statements from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, market confidence lagged. Oil prices rose slightly amid broader economic hesitations.

Tokyo | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:54 IST
  • Japan

Global stock markets experienced erratic trading on Thursday, with Asian markets bearing significant losses, notably the Chinese benchmarks affected by declines over 2%, while Tokyo's market remained closed for holidays.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 witnessed a slight increase of 0.2%, Germany's DAX grew by 0.6%, and Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%. Meanwhile, US futures hinted at higher openings with the Dow and S&P 500 experiencing gains. Oil prices saw modest increases.

Investors maintained a cautious stance over impending policies by US President-elect Donald Trump, especially concerning potential tariffs on Asian imports. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's fervent New Year's address did little to bolster market trust, echoing hopes for economic measures to uplift share prices.

