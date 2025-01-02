Global Markets Wobble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Political Tensions

Global stock markets experienced erratic trading on Thursday, with Asian markets bearing significant losses, notably the Chinese benchmarks affected by declines over 2%, while Tokyo's market remained closed for holidays.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 witnessed a slight increase of 0.2%, Germany's DAX grew by 0.6%, and Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%. Meanwhile, US futures hinted at higher openings with the Dow and S&P 500 experiencing gains. Oil prices saw modest increases.

Investors maintained a cautious stance over impending policies by US President-elect Donald Trump, especially concerning potential tariffs on Asian imports. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's fervent New Year's address did little to bolster market trust, echoing hopes for economic measures to uplift share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)