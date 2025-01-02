Left Menu

TVS Motor Achieves Robust Growth with Expansion in Electric Vehicles and Exports

TVS Motor Company showcases a solid performance in December 2024 with a 7% monthly sales growth, highlighted by an 8% increase in two-wheeler sales and a 79% surge in electric vehicle sales. The company also saw a 22% growth in exports, marking an overall successful sales quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:50 IST
TVS Motor Company has reported a 7% increase in total sales for December 2024, largely driven by an 8% boost in two-wheeler sales and a remarkable 79% surge in electric vehicle sales compared to the previous year.

Exports have also played a significant role in the company's performance, with a 22% increase in international sales in December 2024, thanks to a robust 29% growth in two-wheeler exports during the period.

The third quarter continued the trend with an 11% rise in two-wheeler sales, affirming TVS Motor's strategic growth in the automotive market, through a commitment to innovation and sustainable practices.

